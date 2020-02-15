CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Marshall softball team (2-3) fell to the Lipscomb Bison, 14-6, and then to the host Chattanooga Mocs, 10-8, Friday at the Chattanooga Challenge.
The Herd struggled in the circle and defensively falling to the Bison in game one. Four players pitched for Marshall. Junior Laney Jones had the start and was pulled in the second inning. Junior Megan Stauffer entered the circle and pitched into the fourth. Freshman Ashley Blessin came into the contest followed up by freshman Delaney Heaberlin. Heaberlin went the final 2.1 innings and recorded her first two career strikeouts.
Lipscomb scored four runs in the second inning and then the Herd offense responded in the top of the third. Junior Rachel Rousseau led off the inning with a single and later stole second. Two batters later junior Aly Harrell picked up her second walk of the day to put two runners on base. Sophomore Mya Stevenson then sent a shot out to left for a three-run blast to cut the deficit to one, 4-3.
The Bison scored one more in the bottom of the third and then five runs in the fourth to build out a seven-run lead, 10-3.
Marshall's bats came back to life again in the fifth as this time Harrell hit the three-run homer to left-center, scoring junior Armani Brown and senior Sierra Huerta. The deficit was reduced to four at 10-6. Lipscomb scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to close out the game.
Harrell and Stevenson both finished the game with three runs batted in and Brown recorded two hits.
In the second game, The Herd began the scoring with a two-run home run from junior Saige Pye in the first. However, Chattanooga responded with five runs in the bottom of the first to take a three-run lead. Jones, who came on in relief in the first, finally ended the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
Marshall took an 8-5 lead in the third inning as Stevenson smashed her second home run of the day. Chattanooga came back with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to regain the lead, 10-8.
Senior Kailee Williamson took the loss.
Pye finished the game 3 for 3 with two runs, two RBI and one walk.
The Herd returns to the field on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against the Ohio Bobcats and then at 4 p.m. versus Tennessee Tech.