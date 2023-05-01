The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Bobcats were just a little too much for the Thundering Herd softball team in Sunday's series finale as Texas State took the road win and the series to round out Marshall's regular season home slate. 

It was the first time this season that Marshall (40-9, 14-5) had lost a three-game series against a Sun Belt Conference opponent, breaking a streak of six consecutive series wins in the program's first year in the league.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

