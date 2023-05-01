The Bobcats were just a little too much for the Thundering Herd softball team in Sunday's series finale as Texas State took the road win and the series to round out Marshall's regular season home slate.
It was the first time this season that Marshall (40-9, 14-5) had lost a three-game series against a Sun Belt Conference opponent, breaking a streak of six consecutive series wins in the program's first year in the league.
In the circle, it was the same pitching matchup that fans saw in the series opener -- Texas State's Jessica Mullins against the Herd's Sydney Nester. The former pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits to 10 strikeouts in the win.
Nester, too, gave up only four hits but was pulled after the fourth inning with the Herd trailing 2-1. Bri Godfrey, Savannah Rice and Bub Feringa each pitched in relief.
The Bobcats' bats came alive, helping plate seven runs between the fifth and sixth innings to end the game by mercy rule, the first time the Herd has been dealt a run-rule this season.
Katarina Zarate went 3 of 4 from the plate, doubling in her final at-bat, which plated the final two runs. She drove in three runs in the win.
Karmyn Bass was 3 for 3 with an RBI double and single to her credit and Sara Vanderford homered for Texas State.
For Marshall, Alex Coleman finished 3 for 3 at the plate, including her first triple of the season to lead off the third inning. Sydney Bickel's sacrifice fly drove in Coleman to bring the Herd to within one after three innings, 2-1
Seven runs over the final two innings for Texas State (31-21-1, 10-8-1 SBC) sealed the series win for the visitors.
Marshall returns to the field on Thursday for the final Sun Belt Conference series of the season, facing the Georgia Southern Eagles. First pitch from Statesboro will be at 6 p.m.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.