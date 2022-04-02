HUNTINGTON -- As Marshall's Grace Chelemen watched Charlotte pitcher Madelyn Wright walk Aly Harrell to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth of a tie game, she could feel the emotions building inside her.
Marshall softball assistant coach Corey Lyon could see it, too, as he stared at his center fielder just before she stepped to the plate.
"He told me that I needed to slow my heart rate down and calm down," Chelemen said of Lyon's words. "It wasn't that I was nervous, but I was so mad because that's disrespectful. You want to face me? OK."
From there, Chelemen let her bat do the talking, lining a single to center field that scored Lauren Love with the game-winning run as Marshall earned a wild 11-10 extra-inning win to take the series from Charlotte.
After the hit, teammates rushed to Chelemen at first base and carried her toward home plate, where a large contingent of fans stayed standing after what had been a wild game.
"It was just like, 'We did it,'" Chelemen said. "It was such a collective effort and everybody played such a huge role. We played as a whole team. It was all of us that won that game."
Chelemen's hit came on the 337th pitch of the contest, with both sides coming up with clutch at-bats throughout.
Chelemen came through after KK Kenney tied the game with a two-out shot off the ankle of Charlotte first baseman Kourtney Gremillion that scored Autumn Owen.
In the top half of the frame, Charlotte's Lindsey Walljasper singled to score Grace Johnson to give Charlotte a 10-9 lead after Marshall had rallied in the seventh with a run to knot the game and force extra innings.
Chelemen's game-winning hit was also the 19th of the contest for Marshall (21-9, 5-3 Conference USA), matching a program record that was set on April 9, 2014 in a win over Northern Kentucky.
Chelemen joined Owen, Love and Mya Stevenson as players with three hits in the contest.
While offense was key in the contest, it was a relief pitching effort from Bub Feringa that Marshall head coach Megan Smith Lyon pointed to as the key in the win.
Charlotte (22-13, 4-7 C-USA) jumped out quickly on Marshall, taking a 9-5 lead in the fourth inning, but Feringa came in and shut the door over the next three frames, allowing just one hit to pave the way for the Herd's comeback.
"Her performance today, to me, was the game-changer," Smith Lyon said. "When she comes in and she gives up zero runs against their offense? Huge. She was gutsy."
The first inning was wild between the two sides as Charlotte jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a three-run home run by Walljasper, only to see Marshall counter with a four-run first to take the lead.
Charlotte plated five runs in the third to take an 8-4 lead as Marshall pitching ran into trouble with Wright delivering a two-run single after taking over in the circle for the 49ers.
The win was Marshall's fifth straight in C-USA play and the Herd will look to complete the sweep in a noon contest at Dot Hicks Field on Sunday.