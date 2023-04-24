The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230422 musoftball 22.jpg
Marshall takes on James Madison during an NCAA softball game on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University softball team faces its final non-conference test Tuesday afternoon as another nationally ranked opponent comes to Dot Hicks Field.

The Thundering Herd took the rubber match over James Madison to cap its fifth straight Sun Belt Conference series victory and move to 38-7 overall with a 13-3 clip in league play.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

