HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University softball team faces its final non-conference test Tuesday afternoon as another nationally ranked opponent comes to Dot Hicks Field.
The Thundering Herd took the rubber match over James Madison to cap its fifth straight Sun Belt Conference series victory and move to 38-7 overall with a 13-3 clip in league play.
In Sunday’s win, the Herd got a power surge when it needed it most, trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. Bub Feringa started the rally with a two-run home run to tie the contest at 4-4, then Grace Chelemen hit an RBI single with two outs for the lead. Camryn Michallas added three more runs with Marshall’s second homer of the frame to lead 8-4.
That was more than enough cushion for Sydney Nester, who shook off a seventh inning solo home run from James Madison’s K.K. Mathis and sealed the win. Nester went the distance, allowing four runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out three. Bickel finished 3 for 4 with two doubles — one off the top of the centerfield fence in the six-run sixth — and scored three times.
Marshall is second in the Sun Belt Conference standings, trailing Louisiana by one win and with seven games remaining in the regular season. The Herd has a three-game series at home against Texas State and another at Georgia Southern, but before the Herd gets there, a midweek matchup with the Hokies (33-15, 12-9 ACC) must be played. It’s scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
“I think it’s a great measuring stick,” head coach Megan Smith Lyon said, alluding to postseason play. “I love the way the schedule has kind of worked out here at the end and we’re playing some tough teams.”
Virginia Tech fell from No. 17 to 22 in the NCAA Division I softball rankings after being swept by No. 5 Florida State in a three-game series during the weekend. The Hokies haven’t played in Huntington since March 29, 2000.
The Herd is 5-8 in all-time in 13 meetings with Virginia Tech. Another large crowd is expected, but the Herd feels ready for it after playing in front of more than 2,700 fans at home against Alabama last week.
“That was such a cool experience just seeing all those fans out here to watch that game,” Feringa said. “I think it helps us get ready for tomorrow and be used to that atmosphere and help us get ready for another good game tomorrow.”
Former Hurricane High School softball standout Jayme Bailey is the only player on the roster to have appeared in and started all 48 games for the Hokies this season and leads the team in RBI, is second in batting average (.347), hits (51) and home runs (12) and slugging percentage, and third in runs scored (35).
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.
