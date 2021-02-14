HUNTINGTON — After an 18-7 campaign in 2020 that was cut short due to COVID-19, Marshall’s softball team is eager to get back on the field.
Exactly when that would be was not known until Sunday.
As it turns out, it will be next weekend.
Marshall announced its 2021 softball schedule on Sunday — a slate that starts in Rock Hill, South Carolina next weekend with Marshall playing in the Winthrop Kickoff Tournament on Feb. 19-21. The Herd plays the hosts to open the season while also facing Bowling Green, Furman and Stony Brook.
The Herd ventures back to South Carolina — this time to Conway — the following weekend when it takes place in the Chanticleer Showdown from Feb. 26-28, hosted by Coastal Carolina. There, the Herd will take on the hosts, as well as Charleston Southern and Lipscomb.
Marshall’s first home weekend follows March 4-7 when the Herd hosts Bowling Green and Valparaiso in a sequence of games in which times have not yet been determined.
After a road non-conference weekend at Chattanooga March 20-21, Marshall returns for a home series with Bellarmine University on March 27-28 before jumping into conference play.
The April 2-4 start of Conference USA action will be a big one with Marshall hosting Western Kentucky in a four-game series that puts the top two teams in the East Division against each other.
WKU was picked to win the East Division while the Herd was selected second, giving the rivalry battle in Huntington a little extra flavor.
Marshall’s lone other Conference USA home series is April 16-18 when the Herd hosts Florida Atlantic.
The team has road series against Middle Tennessee (April 9-11), FIU (April 23-25) and Charlotte (May 7-9).
The Conference USA Tournament is scheduled for May 12-15 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.