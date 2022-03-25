HUNTINGTON -- Marshall softball coach Megan Smith Lyon knew last week's troubles were an aberration -- something she reinforced in her team in the day's leading up to Friday's game against Middle Tennessee.
On Friday afternoon, Marshall's softball team put Lyon's words into action in snapping a four-game losing skid.
Marshall's Aly Harrell led the game off with a home run and slugger Mya Stevenson ended the game with a sliding catch in right field as the Thundering Herd earned a 4-1 win over the Blue Raiders at Dot Hicks Field.
"I think we did a really good job this week of getting back to who we are and just trusting ourselves," Lyon said. "You saw that out there. We weren't panicked. We were calm and we produced today, so that was good to see."
The key for Marshall's victory on Friday was its defense as the team consistently made the plays behind pitcher Sydney Nester to keep the Blue Raiders at bay.
Stevenson's sliding catch of a sinking line drive in right field ended the game instead of allowing Middle Tennessee to bring the tying run to the plate.
"The catch was something because I knew I was going to do everything I could for Syd, so she wouldn't have to throw another pitch," Stevenson said.
It was not the only big play of the game from Stevenson, who also notched the 50th home run of her Marshall career in the third inning to produce a 4-0 lead for the Herd.
"Her evolution as a hitter, it's been so awesome to see from a freshman to now," Lyon said. "She's able to handle a pitcher's best pitches and hit those out of the park. She's really grown into her own as a hitter."
The two-run blast to left field came just after Saige Pye sent a deep shot to right field that was just a few feet from a home run. Instead, it went for a sacrifice fly as the Herd chased Middle Tennessee starter Gretchen Mead in the inning.
"Especially our top three (Harrell, Pye, Stevenson), they're difficult to pitch to," Lyon said. "You feel like you have to be perfect or they could hit it out of the park."
Middle Tennessee threatened in the top of the sixth inning, getting its first run and having two runners on, but third baseman Autumn Owen fielded a tricky hop and threw across to Harrell for an out to escape the frame.
It was the type of play that eluded the Herd during its four-game skid that saw Marshall commit several errors at inopportune times.
"Our defensive play has struggled a little bit in critical situations," Lyon said. "I'm happy with the step we took today. We just need to keep building on it."
Marshall's offense got going right out of the gate when Harrell worked Mead deep into the count before sending a 3-2 offering out of the park for a leadoff home run.
Harrell was 2 for 3 for the Herd, which returns to action against Middle Tennessee at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Nester went the distance, allowing three hits and one earned run while walking three and striking out eight, including the 500th of her career in the third inning.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 000 001 0 - 1 3 1
MARSHALL 103 000 x - 4 5 0
Mead, Ahlstrom (3) and Tepe. Nester and Adams. Hitting: (MT) Mealer 2-2. (M) Harrell 2-3, HR, RBI; Stevenson HR, 2 RBI; Pye RBI.