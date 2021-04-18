HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s home finale of the 2021 softball season featured plenty of excitement.
The Thundering Herd jumped out to a 5-1 advantage following an Aly Harrell home run in the fifth, but had to hold off a rally attempt from Florida Atlantic to earn a 6-5 win over the Owls at Dot Hicks Field on Sunday afternoon.
With the win, Marshall moved to 15-8 on the season while evening its Conference USA record at 4-4.
The win gave Marshall a series victory over the Owls, who are now 9-26 overall and 4-8 in Conference USA.
“We’re excited about getting a series win,” Marshall head coach Megan Smith Lyon said.
“They were some tough, hard-fought games. What I think I am most impressed with from out group is how hard they fought from that first game to the last out of this last game. I cannot say enough about the heart they had this weekend. They all worked together as a team.”
For the second straight day, it was Harrell and Saige Pye that provided the bulk of the offense for the Herd.
After FAU took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, Pye emphatically answered with a three-run home run to right field that gave the Herd a lead which it would not relinquish.
Harrell’s two-run home run to right-center in the fifth gave her eight on the season and 38 in her career, which ties her with teammate Mya Stevenson for second all-time in Marshall softball history.
The game’s most crucial run, however, was not courtesy of the long ball.
In her final home game at Marshall, shortstop Sierra Huerta hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Kat Sackett with the game-winning run.
That run became important in the top of the seventh as Florida Atlantic scored four runs — three on a home run by pinch-hitter Jalynn Ford — to pull within one run.
Laney Jones got the final two outs to finish off the victory for the Herd.