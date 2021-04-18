The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s home finale of the 2021 softball season featured plenty of excitement.

The Thundering Herd jumped out to a 5-1 advantage following an Aly Harrell home run in the fifth, but had to hold off a rally attempt from Florida Atlantic to earn a 6-5 win over the Owls at Dot Hicks Field on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, Marshall moved to 15-8 on the season while evening its Conference USA record at 4-4.

The win gave Marshall a series victory over the Owls, who are now 9-26 overall and 4-8 in Conference USA.

“We’re excited about getting a series win,” Marshall head coach Megan Smith Lyon said.

“They were some tough, hard-fought games. What I think I am most impressed with from out group is how hard they fought from that first game to the last out of this last game. I cannot say enough about the heart they had this weekend. They all worked together as a team.”

For the second straight day, it was Harrell and Saige Pye that provided the bulk of the offense for the Herd.

After FAU took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, Pye emphatically answered with a three-run home run to right field that gave the Herd a lead which it would not relinquish.

Harrell’s two-run home run to right-center in the fifth gave her eight on the season and 38 in her career, which ties her with teammate Mya Stevenson for second all-time in Marshall softball history.

The game’s most crucial run, however, was not courtesy of the long ball.

In her final home game at Marshall, shortstop Sierra Huerta hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Kat Sackett with the game-winning run.

That run became important in the top of the seventh as Florida Atlantic scored four runs — three on a home run by pinch-hitter Jalynn Ford — to pull within one run.

Laney Jones got the final two outs to finish off the victory for the Herd.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you