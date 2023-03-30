HUNTINGTON — Most have heard the term “home-field advantage.”
The phrase is used to describe the benefit the home team gains over its opponent when playing on its own turf, in front of its own fans, in its own city.
But to take that one step further, the Marshall softball team is claiming “Dot Magic.”
The Herd is a perfect 14-0 in games played at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington, and look to continue that dominance — and add to an 18-game win spree — when Marshall welcomes Georgia State this weekend for a three-game series.
“If you’re here when we play, you feel it. You can’t really put your finger on exactly what it is, it’s just magic,” coach Megan Smith Lyon said. “The fans are awesome; the atmosphere is awesome. Our players love to play, whether we’re at home or on the road, but there’s something about watching them play on this field.”
The Panthers (13-18) might need some magic of their own as they prepare to face the Thundering Herd, having been victorious in just two away or neutral-site games this season, with 11 wins coming on their home field.
The Herd has won its first four league contests, beginning with a single win over Appalachian State in a weather-shortened series and a sweep of Southern Miss at home last weekend.
First baseman Rielly Lucas said to keep things rolling, Marshall must not get complacent.
“I think we have definitely made a name for ourselves going into the Sun Belt for our first year. I’m excited to see how well we keep doing,” Lucas said.
“We take every game the same and our mindset is that we focus on us and our process, and if we continue to do that, then we’re golden.”
Marshall has not lost since Feb. 26 at Liberty, and half of the 18 wins in the current streak have been run-rule shortened victories, a tribute to overall team performance, from pitching and fielding to hitting and baserunning.
Sydney Nester, the presumed starter for the upcoming series, boasts a 16-2 record and an earned-run average of 0.91. Autumn Owen has recorded 43 hits in 86 at-bats (.500) and leads the country with 15 home runs. She is one of four Herd batters to have a batting average of .400 or higher this season.
“I love it. I love watching them compete, love watching their faces and they love doing it here,” Smith Lyon said of the Herd, “and having our fans around us to see it is awesome.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
