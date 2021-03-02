HUNTINGTON — For Marshall’s softball team, the end of the 2020 season seemed a bit unfair.
The Herd was among the national leaders in several offensive categories from a team and individual perspective.
Perhaps, no game exemplified the 2020 version of the Herd like its last contest — a 16-15 loss to No. 11 Kentucky in which Marshall belted five home runs against Wildcat pitchers, one of the top staffs nationally.
It is one week shy of a year since that loss in Lexington, but it is the Herd’s last on-field memory.
That streak ends on Wednesday when the Herd hosts a doubleheader against Akron to kick off its 2021 season. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Dot Hicks Field.
For Marshall, all but three players from the 2020 team return, meaning the Herd is in prime position to again be in the mix for a Conference USA title.
Marshall returns the 2021 Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year in Aly Harrell, who batted .441 with five home runs and 23 RBIs while being pitched around for much of the season.
Harrell’s presence opened up opportunities for others in the Herd lineup and those players took full advantage in 2020.
Outfielder Mya Stevenson tied for the NCAA lead in home runs with 12 while placing second in the nation in RBIs (36) prior to the shutdown.
Infielder Sierra Huerta added nine home runs and 26 RBIs for the Herd while Saige Pye batted a team-best .463 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs.
All four of those players were honored as Preseason All-Conference USA selections — the most of any team in the league.
In addition to those returnees, Marshall brings back a pair of in-state products in catcher Katie Adams, a Hurricane product who hit .377 last season, and outfielder Rachel Rousseau, who hit .326 and has a knack for hits in key situations.
While the power is back in the lineup, Marshall’s success or failure will come in the circle where the Herd saw solid results in producing an 18-7 record last season.
The leader of the returning group of pitchers is Laney Jones, who finished 8-2 in 12 starts last season while also adding four saves. Jones showed an ability to battle out of tight situations with runners on base that made her tough for the Herd.
Jones teamed with Ashley Blessin (7-0, 3.45 ERA) in the circle to lead the Herd to success.
Marshall has a handful of newcomers to the program for 2021, including former Huntington High standout Camryn Michallas and George Washington pitcher Bri McCown — one of three newcomers in the circle for the Herd.
For Michallas, Wednesday’s doubleheader will feature familiar faces as she started her collegiate career at Akron.
The doubleheader against Akron is the start of a full week of softball action in Huntington.
On Friday, action starts in the Thundering Herd Round Robin with Valparaiso, Bowling Green and St. Francis making their way to Huntington.
Marshall’s first game of the Round Robin is a 1:30 p.m. contest on Friday against Bowling Green. The Herd also will have games on Saturday and Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day.