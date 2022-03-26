HUNTINGTON -- On a frigid day at Dot Hicks Field, Marshall's softball team let its bats provide the warmth.
Marshall pounded out three home runs -- the biggest being a three-run shot by Mya Stevenson in the fourth inning -- to earn a 9-1 victory over Middle Tennessee in six innings on a cold, blustery Saturday afternoon.
Marshall improved to 18-9 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA while earning the series win over the Blue Raiders.
The game's biggest sequence came in the fourth inning when Marshall led 4-1.
Middle Tennessee (15-17, 2-3 C-USA) used a walk and a Marshall error to produce two runners with two outs and bring the tying run to the plate against Thundering Herd starter Cailey Joyce.
Joyce, however, got pinch-hitter Mia Marinakis to pop up and catcher Katie Adams made a sprawling catch on the ball to retire the side.
Marshall immediately put the momentum to use, scoring four runs in the bottom of the frame to take control.
Stevenson had the biggest hit in the inning, sending a 3-2 pitch over the left-center field wall to push the lead to 7-1.
Stevenson's home run was her eighth in 10 games, but Middle Tennessee had to pitch to her instead of pitching around her because Saige Pye, who had already homered, was waiting on deck.
Lauren Love, who started the Herd's scoring in the first with an RBI single, added a two-out RBI single after Stevenson's home run to make it 8-1.
Autumn Owen, who had several nice plays at third for the Herd defense, ended the game with a single to left field that brought in Alex Coleman with the game-ending run.
Middle Tennessee jumped out to a 1-0 lead before Love tied it in the bottom of the first.
Katie Adams gave Marshall the lead for good with a two-run blast in the third that preceded Pye's home run in the fourth that gave the Herd a three-run cushion.
Joyce and Sydney Nester combined on a two-hitter for the Herd in the circle.
Marshall and Middle Tennessee return to Dot Hicks Field to conclude the series at noon Sunday.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
