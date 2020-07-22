HUNTINGTON — Right-handed pitcher Madi Garay has transferred to Marshall University’s softball program from the University of Louisiana.
Garay redshirted last season as a freshman with the Rajin’ Cajuns. She will be eligible for four years.
“We are extremely excited to add Madi to our family,” Thundering Herd coach Smith Lyon said. “We feel that she is the perfect fit as a person, student and player. She is a very talented pitcher who is eager to make an impact here at Marshall.”
Garay is a native of Bay City, Texas, and starred for Bay City High School. Garay hit and pitched for her high school and was honored numerous times in her prep career. She was named the 2016 Newcomer of the Year, 2018 District MVP, Class 4A All-State and Bay City Tribune All-County MVP honors.
Garay tallied 54 wins and 864 strikeouts through 450.1 innings in the circle, including a 10-0 record in 101 innings during her senior season. At the plate, she hit .447 with 48 total extra base hits and 68 runs batted in in her career. As a senior year, Garay bat .548 with seven homers and 28 RBI in 70 plate appearances.
Off the field, Garay has been active as well as she has volunteered at local elementary schools reading to students and worked with various organizations in her home county of Matagorda. She is a member of the National Honors Society and spent three years on the student council.