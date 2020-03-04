HUNTINGTON — The setting couldn't have been better for Marshall softball's home opener on Wednesday.
As the Herd got set to take on Akron, the skies were warm and the wind was blowing out.
For many teams, this would be a concern. For Marshall, it is the greenest of green lights.
Marshall continued its power surge of late, bashing five home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Akron, winning by scores of 8-3 and 8-0 on Wednesday at Dot Hicks Field.
"Sometimes, I worry about the wind blowing out for our pitchers," Marshall head coach Megan Smith said. "But with our offense, I actually like to see it. Anyone in our lineup can hit the ball out of the park, other than our slappers."
The doubleheader sweep pushed Marshall's winning streak to seven games. In all seven games, the Herd has scored at least eight runs.
It continued a trend that Smith saw developing in fall ball a few months ago.
"We returned so many great hitters and we added Saige Pye and Haleigh Christopher, so we were hopeful this is what would be going on this season," Smith said. "So far, we've certainly been pleased with what we've seen from our power in our offense."
Marshall now has 37 home runs in 20 games, which is good for second nationally in home runs per game, behind New Mexico State.
Much of Marshall's home run production has come in the current winning streak where Marshall has hit 20 home runs while finding production from everyone.
The biggest blast on Wednesday was a home run by Mya Stevenson in the first game that bounced loudly off the ACF building well behind the fence at Dot Hicks Field.
It was Stevenson's ninth home run of the season, which ties her for fourth nationally.
More important to Smith, however, the Herd is also hitting for average.
Marshall is the only team in the nation that is in the top five nationally in both home runs per game (second) and batting average (third). The only other team that can even boast of being in the top 10 in both is Kentucky, which is fifth in average and ninth in home runs per game.
"The thing that's great is, last year we were a home run hitting team, but we didn't hit for average," Smith said. "This year, we're in the top five in the country in batting average. That's huge. That means we're progressing as an offense."
The truest sign of Marshall's consistency came in the first game of the doubleheader when the Zips had no answer for Marshall's offense.
In the fifth inning, Akron found itself in a dilemma, trailing 4-0 with Katie Adams coming to the plate. The Zips elected to walk Adams to get to Haleigh Christopher, who had already homered in the game.
"Katie was having a great day at the plate and Haleigh had previously hit a home run," Marshall left fielder Rachel Rousseau said. "They put Katie on base and, when I was standing on second, the shortstop and third baseman were like, 'What do we do? Walk her too?' It's a guess — do I deal with this batter or that batter? I feel like it gets to them mentally."
On cue, Christopher drew a walk, which led to a two-run single off the centerfield fence from Grace Chemelen, who finished the 8-3 win with three RBI out of the No. 8 spot in the lineup.
"We're tough," Smith said. "It's a hard lineup. I don't envy the pitching coach in the other dugout. They don't know who to throw to."
The consistent power surge has allowed Smith to move Aly Harrell — arguably the team's most powerful hitter — into the leadoff spot to keep teams from walking her intentionally.
The move worked beautifully on Wednesday when Harrell led off the second game with a home run — her fifth — to get the Herd off to a strong start.
Later in the second game, Rousseau added a three-run home run to add some cushion, giving her a 2-for-3 day with four total RBI.
Rousseau and Stevenson each said that it was fun to get back home and enjoy some fun in Huntington in front of the home fans.
"Playing the game of softball, you have to have fun," Stevenson said. "When you have fun, you play good and when you're down, you play terrible. We all know that we have to be up and have to have fun. That's our best game."
Stevenson is one of five Marshall players who have at least five home runs already this season. Sierra Huerta, who also homered on Wednesday, has eight while Christopher, Harrell and Pye each have five.
"I feel like it's a pick-your-poison," Stevenson said. "Who do you want to throw to? You're risking it because Nos. 1 through 9 are strong. Pick your poison. Whoever you want, you're probably going to mess up."
Marshall returns to action this weekend when they host the Thundering Herd Round Robin with Rutgers and Bucknell at Dot Hicks Field. Action is tentatively set to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday with the Herd taking on Rutgers.