BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky - In a game featuring two of Conference USA's top offenses on the softball field, Charlotte simply had more punch on Wednesday night.
Charlotte scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and pounded out 17 hits en route to an 8-4 win over Marshall in the second round of the Conference USA Softball Tournament at WKU Softball Complex.
With the loss, Marshall's season ended at 20-13.
Charlotte scored three of its four runs in the sixth inning with two outs against relief pitcher Brianna McCown,, who came in for Cailey Joyce after Joyce ran into trouble early in the frame.
McCown, who had thrown 122 pitches in a complete-game win over Louisiana Tech to start the day, induced a run-scoring double-play that seemed like it may limit Charlotte to the lone run, but the 49ers took advantage of McCown falling behind in the count as they waited on their pitch and took advantage with four hits against her to plate the insurance runs.
Prior to the big inning, it appeared the game would go down to the wire as Marshall rallied back from a 4-1 deficit on the strength of a three-run home run by Mya Stevenson that knotted the game in the top of the sixth.
It was the second massive home run by Stevenson on the day. Her other was a grand slam in the six-run second inning that helped produce Marshall's 9-2 win over Louisiana Tech that moved them into the next round against the 49ers.
In a game of close plays, many went the way of the 49ers.
Marshall jumped out to a 1-0 lead on the strength of a Katie Adams solo home run in the second inning.
The Herd had a chance to add to its lead in the third, but Armani Brown was tagged out at home trying to stretch a triple into an inside-the-park home run. The move proved costly with slugger Aly Harrell coming to the plate. Harrell then singled, but was stranded, leaving it a one-run game.
After having six hits, but no runs in the first three innings, Charlotte broke through with three runs in the bottom of the fourth - the last of which came on a catcher obstruction call after Sierra Huerta threw home for what appeared to be a tag-out at the plate of Charlotte's Bailey Vannoy which would've ended the inning.
Harrell finished 2-for-4 in the loss for the Herd.
Vannoy, Spenser Gray and Lindsey Walljasper all finished with three hits for Charlotte, who takes on UAB on Thursday.
Walljasper came on in the sixth following Stevenson's home run and earned the win in the circle.