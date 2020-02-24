KENNESAW, Georgia — For the second straight day, Marshall’s softball team caught a case of the splits.
Marshall (8-5) pounded out 14 hits en route to an 8-0 win over Rhode Island in their first contest Sunday, but the Herd fell to Kennesaw State for the second day in a row, dropping a 5-1 decision against the hosts to end the tournament.
In the game one win over Rhode Island, Aly Harrell continued her power surge, belting a two-run home run in the second inning and finishing with four RBIs on the game. She was 2-for-3 in the win.
Harrell’s home run was part of a three-run second inning that produced a 4-0 lead early.
Marshall would tack on another three runs in the fourth inning, courtesy of a two-run single by Sierra Huerta.
Laney Jones got the win in the circle, allowing just one hit and two walks in five innings to get the mercy-rule shortened victory.
While Marshall was able to push runs across in the win over Rhode Island, the Herd could not find the timely hit against host Kennesaw State in a loss that saw the Herd leave 11 runners on base.
Kennesaw State jumped out to an early lead, plating three runs in the first inning before Marshall attempted to claw back with a run in the second on an RBI single to left by Mya Stevenson that scored Grace Chelemen.
Stevenson had two hits in each game on Sunday, and was joined by Rachel Rousseau and Blakely Burch as Marshall players with two hits in the loss to the Owls.
Marshall’s lengthy road trek to start the 2020 season continues next weekend when the Herd heads to Norfolk, Virginia, to compete in the Pirate Classic, which is co-hosted by Hampton and Norfolk State. In addition to those teams, Marshall will also face Delaware State and Howard.