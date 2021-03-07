HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s softball team may not have any fingernails left after Sunday’s action at the Thundering Herd Round Robin.
The Herd took part in a pair of one-run affairs, earning a 2-1 win in the opening game of the day against St. Francis before falling to Valparaiso, 5-4, in Sunday’s finale.
The loss to Valparaiso was Marshall’s first loss of the 2021 season, which leaves the Herd at 6-1 on the year so far.
“Obviously not the end we wanted on the day today, but really pleased with our effort in the first game,” Marshall coach Megan Smith Lyon said. “To be able to face (St. Francis) twice and be able to come out with wins both times — St. Francis is a tough team, tough pitchers — so I was happy with that, and then this last game, offensively, just didn’t get it going like what I felt we could’ve.”
Marshall’s offensive problems in game two were credited to stout defensive work by Valparaiso as they overcame an early 4-0 deficit to earn a 5-4 win.
With one on in the top of the seventh, the Crusaders got a single off the glove of pitcher Madi Garay that may have turned into a double play up the middle to get the Herd out of the inning.
Instead, that hit and a subsequent walk loaded the bases with one out. Valpo’s Addi Burke sent a shot to third that Marshall’s Blakely Burke made a diving stop on, but the throw home was unable to be handled, which gave the Crusaders the one-run cushion.
In the bottom of the frame, Marshall’s Katie Adams smashed a ball to center field to lead off the inning, but a diving catch by Valpo’s Peyton Moeder on the warning track erased the potential leadoff extra-base hit.
With one on, Sierra Huerta came up with two outs and sent a smash down the third-base line, but Valpo’s Ryan Milkowski snared it and threw to first to end the hard-luck loss for the Herd.
“It was a tight game, no question,” Lyon said. “I think it was unfortunate it didn’t come down our way, but it’s good early to see those things and for our team to work through games like that. That’s an important part of the process.”
Armani Brown was 3-for-3 for Marshall in the loss while Grace Chelemen was 2-for-4. Harrell’s first inning home run pushed the Herd out to a 2-0 lead after one while Burch homered in the second to make it 3-0.
Marshall led 4-0 after Adams laced an RBI single that followed an error by Valpo, but the Herd was left scoreless over the final four frames as Valpo’s Caitlyn Kowalski got the win — Valpo’s second one-run victory of the day after a 4-3 win over St. Francis to start the morning.
In the first game, Marshall made a two-run home run by Saige Pye in the first inning hold up as Ashley Blessin and Madi Garay combined to allow just one run in the 2-1 win.
Garay picked up the first save of her career, going three innings of hitless ball while striking out three.
On the weekend, Marshall was 4-1 and the team hit 11 home runs in the five games played at Dot Hicks Field.
With the completion of the Thundering Herd Round Robin, Marshall hits the road for an extended period, starting with Wednesday’s doubleheader at Longwood University in Virginia.