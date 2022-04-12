HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. -- A pair of exciting one-run games ended with Marshall and Northern Kentucky splitting a non-conference softball doubleheader Tuesday.
Marshall (25-11) got the win in game one, a 3-2 victory over the Norse as Sydney Nester settled in and did not allow a run after the second inning.
The Thundering Herd took the lead for good in the top of the second, courtesy of a two-run double from Grace Chelemen that scored Madison Whitaker and Armani Brown. The hit came after Lauren Love's sacrifice fly had tied the game at 1 when it scored Katie Adams.
Chelemen's double was one of five that the Herd had in the contest.
Northern Kentucky (16-23) cut the deficit and had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the frame, but Autumn Owen started a 5-4-3 double play to get Nester out of a jam.
That was all the cushion needed for Nester, who worked out of trouble and used another key play from Owen at third base to get out of the sixth before ending the game on her fifth strikeout to secure the win.
Whitaker and Brown were each 2 for 3 in the win.
In game two, the Norse jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Marshall used a four-run frame in the top of the sixth to tie the game.
The rally started with a solo home run from Aly Harrell, her seventh of the season and the 47th of her Marshall career.
Later in the frame, Adams ripped a two-run double that cut the deficit to one before Whitaker added another double to right-center that knotted the game at 4.
However, Marshall's defense faltered in the bottom of the sixth with an error producing the game-winning run as Northern Kentucky earned the split.
Marshall returns to Conference USA action on Thursday as FIU comes to Huntington for a pre-Easter three-game series against the Herd. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Dot Hicks Field.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.