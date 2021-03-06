HUNTINGTON - Whether offensive pop or solid pitching, Marshall's softball teams is taking wins any way they can get them in the early part of 2021.
On Saturday, Marshall got a good dose of both en route to a sweep on the day at the Thundering Herd Round Robin at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.
Marshall (5-0) started the day with an offensive surge, topping Valparaiso, 9-1, in a six-inning, mercy-rule shortened contest.
After Valpo had gotten on the board in the top of the frame, the Herd scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to walk it off.
Marshall collected six of its 12 hits in the inning with the top of the lineup doing plenty of damage.
Freshman Paige Halliwill continued her torrid pace to start her career, collecting a two-run triple in the sixth, then scoring on a throwing error on the play.
Aly Harrell, who homered earlier in the contest, came in to score the walk-off run on a wild pitch.
Harrell's home run was one of three in the contest and five on the day for the Herd.
Mya Stevenson got the scoring going in the first with a two-run blast to left field, then Grace Chelemen followed Harrell's third-inning blast with one in the fourth to put the Herd up 4-0.
The second game of the day was a much tighter affair against St. Francis, who had earned a 1-0 win over Bowling Green to start the afternoon.
Halliwill got the scoring started with a home run in the third inning before catcher Katie Adams connected on a solo shot for an insurance run in the sixth to put the Herd up 2-0.
That was more than enough for starter Laney Jones, who allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out seven in the complete-game shutout.
Marshall returns to the field against the same two opponents on Sunday to close out the Thundering Herd Round Robin.
The Herd will take on St. Francis at 11:30 a.m. before meeting Valparaiso at 1:30 p.m. to conclude the action at Dot Hicks Field.