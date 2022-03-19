BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a rough day for Marshall’s softball team in Alabama.
Marshall’s offense couldn’t get the bats going as UAB earned a doubleheader sweep of the Thundering Herd in the team’s opening action of the Conference USA season.
The Herd lost the nightcap by a count of 5-2 after falling 1-0 in the opener.
UAB (16-10, 2-0 C-USA) never trailed in the second game, using a pair of runs against starter Brianna McCown in the opening frame to keep the Herd chasing.
Mya Stevenson was able to homer in the next frame to cut the lead in half, but the teams exchanged runs through the third inning, which left the Blazers leading 4-2.
UAB then tacked on an insurance run in the sixth to close out the scoring. Marshall (16-8, 0-2 C-USA) was unable to find any offense over the final four innings in its third consecutive loss.
Lilly Crowe’s two-run single proved to be the game-breaker in the first inning. Two of the Blazers’ final three runs came on sacrifice flyouts.
The sacrifice fly proved to be the Herd’s undoing in game one also as UAB earned a 1-0 win in a strong pitching duel between Marshall’s Sydney Nester and UAB’s tandem of Sarah Cespedes and Olivia Valbak.
Nester went the distance, allowing just two hits and one earned run — that coming on a sixth-inning sac fly from UAB — while striking out seven in the hard-luck loss.
That sixth inning was the difference as Marshall left the bases loaded in the top half of the frame to remain scoreless before UAB used a single and Marshall error, plus a stolen base, to place a runner at third before the sac fly from Bella Wiggins scored Lindsey Smith with the game’s lone run.
The teams return to the field to wrap up their series at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
