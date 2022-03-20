BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - One good rally deserves another.
Unfortunately for Marshall's softball team, they were on the wrong side of the final rally on Sunday afternoon.
UAB (17-10, 5-1 C-USA) used an error in the bottom of the seventh to start a rally that produced three runs in an 8-7 comeback win that gave the Blazers a sweep over the Thundering Herd in Conference USA softball action in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday.
The game-winning blow came from UAB pinch-hitter Jolie Readeaux, who hit a two-run triple to right field that scored the final two runs off Marshall's Sydney Nester who took her second tough loss in as many days.
UAB's rally started after an error that would've produced the second out of the seventh for the Herd. It was one of three errors by the Herd on the day.
The loss was especially disheartening for the Herd after Marshall put up its own rally to take a 7-5 lead.
Marshall (16-9, 0-3 C-USA) trailed 5-2 after UAB scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Herd scored five runs in the top of the seventh - highlighted by Mya Stevenson's three-run home run that gave Marshall its first lead of the game.
It was Stevenson's second home run of the game. She tied the game at 2 with a two-run shot in the fifth. Stevenson finished with five RBIs in the loss for Marshall, who has now dropped four straight.
Baseball
MIAMI, Florida - Marshall again gave up a huge inning early that proved to be its undoing in a lopsided loss to FIU on Sunday.
FIU struck for seven runs in the bottom of the first and was never threatened as they earned the series victory over Marshall.
The Panthers increased their lead to 13-0 after five innings after another six-spot in the fifth that put the game away. For the second straight day, FIU hit a grand slam against the Herd.
Marshall scored three runs in the top of the sixth, courtesy of a Cole Williams RBI single and a pair of wild pitches, but the Panthers put the game away from there.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
