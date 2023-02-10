The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

It didn't take long for the Marshall softball bats to warm up in the Sunshine State.

Fielding a team comprised of 10 returning players and eight newcomers, the Thundering Herd used a five-run fifth inning to propel itself to an 8-1 victory in its season opener at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida on Friday afternoon.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

