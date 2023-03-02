It wasn't a power outage that shortened the Marshall softball team's home opener on Thursday at Dot Hicks Field.
Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 8:19 pm
It wasn't a power outage that shortened the Marshall softball team's home opener on Thursday at Dot Hicks Field.
In fact, it was the exact opposite.
The Thundering Herd (13-3) brought the power at the plate, blasting four home runs in a pair of 9-1 victories Thursday, one of which was shortened to six innings by mercy rule and the other to five.
The reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, Autumn Owen, hit her ninth home run of the year. Grace Chelemen, Bub Feringa and Brooklyn Ulrich went deep as well. Ulrich hit her first long ball as a member of the Thundering Herd.
In the circle, Sydney Nester and Savannah Rice each threw one-hit complete games. Nester now leads the nation in innings pitched (63 2-3) and is the Sun Belt leader in wins (eight) and strikeouts (82).
Each of the Herd's nine runs in the first game came in the final three innings after a scoreless first, second and third for both Marshall and Morehead State.
The Herd broke through in the fourth when Ulrich cued a liner off the first-base bag to score Chelemen for an RBI hit. Marshall scored three more on a pair of walks and an Owen sacrifice fly in the inning.
With the Herd up seven, Feringa's home run in the bottom of the 6th sealed the Marshall win and was good for her 20th RBI of the season.
In the second game, Feringa picked up right where she left off, laying an RBI bunt single down the third-base line to score Alex Coleman. Feringa's steal for second on the next pitch allowed Sydney Bickel to dash home and score Marshall's second run of the first.
Seven runs over the first two innings were enough for Marshall to earn the two-game sweep of the Eagles, but the Herd tacked on two more in the bottom of the fourth inning and the defense held Morehead State off the board in the top of the fifth to end the game by mercy rule.
After rain altered the schedule of the Thundering Herd Round Robin, Marshall now returns to action on Saturday against Kent State. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
