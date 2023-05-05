STATESBORO, Ga. — Marshall’s softball team took a win in its second game of the weekend and clinched the series against Georgia Southern with a 7-2 win on Friday night.
With the win, Marshall is 42-9 overall, which ties a program record for the most wins in a single season. By locking up the series, the Herd will have made it through its first season in the Sun Belt having only lost one three-game set in the regular season.
Grace Chelemen led off the second inning with a triple and later scored when Rielly Lucas singled to give Marshall a 1-0 lead.
Savannah Rice and the Herd preserved that lead when Georgia Southern threatened in the home half of the third inning as the Eagles put runners on the corners with a pair of two-out singles, but a groundout to short ended the threat.
Marshall loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning after a double from Sydney Bickel, Autumn Owen’s walk and Chelemen’s bunt single. Bickel scored on a sac fly from Camryn Michallas, giving Marshall a 2-0 lead.
Lucas drew a two-out walk to reload the bases after the Eagles made a change in the circle, but Marshall left them full when Bub Feringa lined out to left field.
Owen doubled that lead in the fourth inning with a two-out single that scored two runs and made it a 4-0 lead for Marshall. After Feringa scored on an error in the fifth inning to make it a 5-0 lead, Georgia Southern plated its only two runs of the night in the bottom half.
Courtney Ball doubled to bring across the first run of the night and then scored on a base hit from Faith Barth to bring the score to 5-2.
Owen hit her 10th home run of the season in the top of the sixth inning to stretch the lead back to five runs before the final six batters of the night for the Herd struck out. Owen went 2 of 3 at the plate and knocked in four runs one night after she struck out three times in the series opener.
Rice earned the win, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs on seven hits. Feringa pitched two scoreless innings in relief and earned the save.
The final game of the series is scheduled for Noon Saturday.
MARSHALL 011 212 0 — 7 10 0
GA. SOUTHERN 000 020 0 — 2 7 2
Pitching
Belogorska, Barnard (5) and Kendrick; Rice and Feringa (6);
