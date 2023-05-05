The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

STATESBORO, Ga. — Marshall’s softball team took a win in its second game of the weekend and clinched the series against Georgia Southern with a 7-2 win on Friday night.

With the win, Marshall is 42-9 overall, which ties a program record for the most wins in a single season. By locking up the series, the Herd will have made it through its first season in the Sun Belt having only lost one three-game set in the regular season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

