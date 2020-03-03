HUNTINGTON – After spending the first four weeks of the 2020 season on the road, the Marshall University softball team plays its home opener with a doubleheader against the Akron Zips at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dot Hicks Field.
The Thundering Herd enters the contest with an overall record of 13-5. The Zips come in at 6-13.
Baseball
Marshall baseball (1-8-1) travels to Blacksburg, Virginia, for a Wednesday contest at Virginia Tech (7-3). First pitch at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park is set for 4 p.m.
Wednesday will be the 38th all-time meeting between Marshall and Virginia Tech, and the first of two games featuring the schools in 2020. The Hokies lead the all-time series 28-9 and have won four straight in the series.
Marshall's last win was a 3-1 April 5, 2017 in Charleston. The last Marshall win in Blacksburg was April 23, 2005, 12-4.
Swimming and diving
Following its fourth-place finish at the 2020 Conference USA Swimming and Diving Championships, the Marshall women’s swimming and diving team earned several all-conference honors.
Seniors Catherine Bendziewicz and Jordyn O’Dell earned second-team all-conference after their second-place finishes in the 200 Yard Individual Medley and the 200 Yard Backstroke events, respectively. Marshall’s 400 Medley Relay team, which consisted of O’Dell, Bendziewicz, senior Hannah Robins and junior Darby Coles, was also named to the second team.
Coles and O’Dell earned third-team all-conference honors after their third-place finishes in the 100 Yard Freestyle event and 100 Yard Backstroke events, respectively. Both of Marshall’s 200 Free Relay (Coles, Bendziewicz, Robins, O’Dell) and 400 Free Relay teams (Coles, Bendziewicz, sophomore Regan Raines, O’Dell) also made the third team.