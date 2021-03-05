HUNTINGTON - Marshall's softball team has plenty of pop in its bat.
That pop led the team to a 7-6 win over Bowling Green in an exciting start to the Thundering Herd Round Robin on Friday.
While the Herd got plenty of offense, Marshall (3-0) had to withstand a late rally attempt by the Falcons.
Trailing 7-4, Bowling Green got a two-run home run by Maycee Godbolt to cut the deficit to one, which chased Herd freshman Bri McCown out of the circle.
Bowling Green (7-6) put runners on first and second against reliever Laney Jones, but Jones induced a pop-out to shortstop to save the win for McCown - the first of her collegiate career.
The game was tied at 4 after four innings, but Marshall's Aly Harrell - the Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year - launched a ball off the top of the center field fence and over to give the Herd the lead.
Marshall followed with a pair of solo home runs by Sierra Huerta and Blakely Burch in the sixth inning, which proved pivotal in the end.
For Burch, it was the first home run since she returned from a torn ACL that ended her 2020 season prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Bowling Green, who won Friday's first game 6-1 over Valparaiso, took a 3-0 lead in the second inning against Marshall starter Ashley Blessin, which forced the Herd to bring in McCown for her first collegiate appearance.
McCown allowed just two hits - both home runs - in five innings, but struck out seven to pick up the win.
The Herd answered quickly, though, using two Bowling Green errors and a three-run double by Paige Halliwill to take a 4-3 lead before the Falcons tied it in the third on a solo shot by Sammy Dees.
Marshall returns back to action for two games at Dot Hicks Field on Saturday. The first is an 11:30 a.m. game against Valparaiso and the second is at 1:30 p.m. against St. Francis.