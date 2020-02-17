CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee — Marshall pounded out 15 hits and got a pair of home runs in a 9-1 mercy-rule shortened win over Indiana State to close out the Chattanooga Challenge on Sunday morning.
Marshall (5-3) wasted no time getting its offense going, using a five-run rally in its first at-bat to overcome an early 1-0 deficit before cruising to the win.
The five-run first was highlighted by a two-run double from senior Sierra Huerta, which followed RBI hits from juniors Katie Adams and Rachel Rousseau.
The cushion was more than enough for starter Laney Jones, who settled in for her fourth win of the season.
After Jones allowed the early run to the Sycamores, she followed with four straight scoreless frames. Jones scattered five hits and three walks while striking out four in the win.
While the first-inning offense was enough, Marshall used the long ball to secure its final four runs of the contest.
Mya Stevenson went deep to left field in the second inning for a three-run home run — her fourth home run of the season.
Senior Blakely Burch capped the scoring with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Armani Brown finished a perfect 3-for-3 on the contest while Huerta, Adams, Stevenson and Aly Harrell each added two hits in the win.
Harrell’s 2-for-3 performance continued a big weekend that could garner national attention and accolades at the beginning of the week.
The Herd’s junior first baseman finished the week 10-of-14 at the plate with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs in five games.
She collected eight of those 11 RBIs in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep, going 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs in a 6-5 win over Ohio before following that with a 4-for-4 performance with a double and grand slam in a 6-1 win over Tennessee Tech.
Stevenson also finished the weekend with three home runs in five games.
Marshall now has 14 home runs in eight games on the year.
The Herd returns to action this weekend when it takes part in the Bobby Bailey Memorial Tournament, hosted by Kennesaw State. Marshall’s first game is a noon matchup with East Tennessee State.