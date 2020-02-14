CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Marshall University softball team (2-1) is back on the road for the Chattanooga Challenge Friday through Sunday.
The Thundering Herd will take on Lipscomb, Chattanooga, Ohio, Tennessee Tech and Indiana State.
All of Marshall’s games will be broadcast on 88.1 WMUL-FM with audio streamed online at www.marshall.edu/wmul through one of the Listen Live links. Scott Hall will have the call. The Herd’s four games against competition other than Chattanooga will also be simulcast on Facebook Live. The game against the Lady Mocs will be broadcast by the home school on one of the ESPN family of network channels.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Conference USA men’s basketball will enter the second phase of its conference slate with the release of its Bonus Play schedule Sunday afternoon.
It is the conference’s second year utilizing the innovative format. The directors of athletics and board of directors originally passed the concept in January 2018. Men’s head basketball coaches and directors of athletics finalized the details during the league’s annual spring meetings in May 2018.
Sunday’s release will include the full schedule with all tip times and TV selections.
Within the format, teams will conclude the first seven weeks of the conference season on Feb. 15. Teams will be placed in one of three groups based on conference standings through the first 14 games of league action and will be guaranteed conference tournament seeding within that group. The teams will be divided into two groups of five (1-5 and 6-10) and a group of four (11-14). During the final three weeks, teams will play within their respective grouping for the last four games of conference play. Home and away games within the groups are determined by a preset formula.
Once all 18 games have been completed, 12 teams, based on their overall conference record, within their respective group, will be seeded in the conference tournament. For example, if a program lands in the second group (6-10), it will seed no higher than six and no lower than 10 in the tournament field.
The 2020 C-USA Basketball Championships will take place March 11-14 at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.