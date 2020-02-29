HAMPTON, Va. — Sierra Huerta, Saige Pye and Mya Stevenson clubbed home runs to lead Marshall University to an 8-0 victory over Delaware State Saturday in softball.
Huerta homered twice and went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. Pye went 2 for 4 and drove in three. Stevenson was 2 for 2 with a pair of home runs and two RBI.
Ashley Blessin struck out four, walked one and allowed on hit to earn the victory. Marshall pounded Hampton 12-3 in its second game as Huerta and former Spring Valley High School star Haleigh Christopher hit home runs as part of an 11-hit attack. Laney Jones was the winning pitcher.
Tennis
ONA — Marshall women’s tennis defeated Winthrop, 4-3, on Friday at the Huntington Tennis Club.
The Herd (8-4) started off by winning the doubles point. Madi Ballow and Madison Riley defeated Angela Georgieva and Samantha Nanere, 6-3. Liz Stefancic and Jutte Van Hansewyck beat Alexandra Ferreira da Silva and Tayla Van Eck, 6-3, for a 2-0 lead.
Winthrop (1-6) snagged its first point after Ballow fell in two sets in singles. The Herd bounced back with Stefancic and Daniela Dankanych winning, giving the Herd a 3-1 lead.
Winthrop was hopeful after Alisa Soloveva was victorious over Anna Smith, but Marshall closed out the victory with Hansewyck taking her singles match.
Marshall will face Miami (OH) at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 1, at the Huntington Tennis Center.
Baseball
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s baseball team (1-6) opens the home portion of schedule Saturday against Canisius (1-8) at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
The teams will meet in a pair of 7-inning games Saturday, with first pitch of the opener set for noon. Marshall and Canisius will meet for a traditional 9-inning game at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Thundering Herd went 1-3 last weekend at the Hughes Bros. Challenge in Wilmington, North Carolina. Marshall defeated Bowling Green 7-6 for its first win.
The left side of the infield, third baseman Peter Hutzal and shortstop Geordon Blanton enter the weekend as the team’s offensive leaders.
The duo has identical team-leading batting averages of .308 (8 for 26).
Canisius makes its second trip to the Mountain State this season, having lost at West Virginia 15-8 on February 18. Last weekend the Griffins were swept by Winthrop in a four-game set.
The team’s offensive leader is Andy Leader, leading the team in hits (12), runs (10), total bases (21), at-bats (34) and batting average (.353).