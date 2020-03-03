HUNTINGTON — No. 6.
That is the goal of Marshal Universityl’s men’s basketball team as it heads into the final week of the regular season.
Due to Conference USA’s unique setup for Group Play, that is the best seed in which the Thundering Herd can finish as it heads into the Conference USA Tournament March 11-14 in Frisco, Texas.
“We want to be No. 6 going to Frisco,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said to his team before drills on Monday. “We want to be the best we can be going in there.”
Marshall (14-15, 8-8 C-USA) thought that Thursday’s loss to UAB would hinder that goal, but a pair of Sunday results on the Herd’s off weekend actually pushed Marshall back into controlling its own fate for the No. 6 seed.
UTSA topped UAB, 66-59, to drop the Blazers to 8-9 in league play, while FAU’s 85-80 overtime loss to Old Dominion also dropped the Owls to 8-9. With the win, the Monarchs climbed into a tie with the Herd at 8-8 in the league with two games to play.
Marshall holds the tiebreaker over Old Dominion with a pair of wins over the Monarchs, which puts Marshall in sixth place as it prepares for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. contest against Florida Atlantic at the Cam Henderson Center.
“A lot has happened in the last couple days with the standings and where Pod Play started to now, so it really just goes to show how important every game is,” Marshall point guard Jarrod West said. “We’re back in the sixth spot and we have an opportunity to really keep that if we win the next two games. That should be our main focus.”
Florida Atlantic (16-14, 8-9 C-USA) poses a big challenge for the Herd after the Owls defeated Marshall, 91-73, on Feb. 1 in Boca Raton, Florida.
West remembers the game as one in which the Herd started slow and got down early. The Herd was never able to get over the hump and the Owls used a 17-2 run late in the game to hand Marshall its worst conference loss of the season.
While revenge isn’t necessarily on the mind of the Herd, playing better and getting a win in the home finale of 2019-20 is certainly of the most importance.
“We get FAU here in front of our crowd on Wednesday, so that’s going to be really big for us,” West said.
D’Antoni said that Florida Atlantic poses problems for Marshall because the Owls have three strong guards that challenge the opposition on the defensive end in Cornelius Taylor, Richardson Maitre and Michael Forrest and post players who can be a problem on the glass.
He added that the loss to Florida Atlantic was another poor performance for which the Herd would like to atone.
“They have three little guards that are really good and they’ve got a couple big men that do a decent job inside,” D’Antoni said. “They’re a good ball club. We’re going to have to go out there (and play). This is going to be a good ballgame so I hope everyone will show up and support this team.”
Marshall’s head coach added that there is a level of similarities for the Herd from last year’s Group Play scenario. MU was in nearly the exact same situation.
“We’re in the same spot we were last year,” D’Antoni said. “We’re at the sixth spot, the top spot in the second pod. Would I like to be in the top pod? Sure. But we’re not and we’re only a game in the win-loss record from those in the top pod. It’s a tough league all the way through and anybody can beat anybody.”
That’s where D’Antoni wants the team to seize momentum this week as league play finalizes and the team heads to Texas for the C-USA Tournament.
D’Antoni feels if the team gets into a groove, there is no one it can’t beat.
“I feel confident that we’re as good as any team that’s going in there,” D’Antoni said. “The top pod, there are five teams and we beat two of them: Florida International and Louisiana Tech. We had Western here by 21, three-point game with North Texas. I don’t feel like we’re taking a backseat. We just have to go prove ourselves.”