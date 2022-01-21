HUNTINGTON - On Saturday, it will have been six weeks since Marshall's men's basketball team experienced a win following a game.
It has been a brutal six weeks for the Thundering Herd, which has found different ways to struggle late in losses.
There have been slow starts. There have been slow finishes.
There have been days where the offense wasn't good, but on the days the offense was there, the defense was not.
No matter the struggles, there has been one common theme: losing.
Marshall looks to get that bitter taste out of its mouth at 4 p.m. on Saturday when the Herd visits Florida Atlantic, the current leader in Conference USA's East Division.
"We'll see what happens when we go down to Florida Atlantic," Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni said. "We've got a chance because we're playing teams and we'll have leads and stretches where we can really just end up winning ballgames, but we're not playing well in [other] stretches."
Saturday offers Marshall (7-11, 0-5 C-USA) its first chance to face a team for the second time this season.
Florida Atlantic (10-8, 3-2 C-USA) comes into the contest having defeated Marshall 90-77 Jan. 8 in Huntington.
The Owls used a 15-1 run over a seven-minute stretch of the first half to jump out to a 24-9 lead over the Herd en route to the win.
Marshall was able to trim an 18-point deficit down to five after finding its rhythm, but the Herd could simply not get stops when needed against Florida Atlantic, which shot 61% from the floor in the second half.
Saturday's game is a tale of two teams moving in opposite directions.
The Herd is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak -- one off the longest of D'Antoni's tenure with the team -- while Florida Atlantic has won six straight home games, including Thursday's 78-69 win over Western Kentucky, which vaulted the Owls into first place in C-USA's East division.
If there is good news for the Herd, it is that every team has been beating up on the others in the division, so, technically, Marshall -- despite being 0-5 in league play -- is only three games out of first place.
A win on Saturday would be a boost as the Herd returns to Huntington with a pair of home games next week against Middle Tennessee and UAB.
D'Antoni said the Herd's margin between victory and defeat is small, but the team must make the plays late in games to get wins -- something it hasn't done as of late.
"It's perplexing because we'll play awhile and look pretty good and look like we're moving forward," D'Antoni said. "Right in the key moment, it doesn't happen. We're just trying to figure it out, keep working and we'll see what we can do as we go down the road."
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey has averaged 28 points in his last three games, but D'Antoni said Kinsey needs help around him if the Herd is to end its losing streak.
This could be a good game for Marshall's offense to get going, with Florida Atlantic ranking 13th of 14 C-USA teams in field goal defense and last in the league in 3-point defense.
On Friday, Conference USA announced that Marshall's previously postponed contest at Southern Miss has been rescheduled for Feb. 21.