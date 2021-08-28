HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s volleyball team rebounded from Friday’s season-opening loss in a big way on Saturday, earning a pair of wins in their final matches at the Marshall Invitational at Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall capped the day with an impressive come-from-behind win over Miami (Ohio), winning the decisive fifth set, 15-11.
Ciara DeBell and Destiny Leon were constants in the two wins on the day, but it was the elevated play of Lydia Montague against the RedHawks that put the Herd over the top.
Montague had 16 kills and was in on seven blocks to aid the Herd’s effort.
DeBell finished with a team-high 18 kills while adding 15 digs. Leon had 12 kills and was in on nine blocks while Macy McElhaney added 10 kills and was in on seven blocks as well.
Miami (Ohio) took a 2-1 lead after earning a 25-23 win in the third set, but the Herd dominated the fourth set with a 25-14 win.
Marshall kept the RedHawks to a .140 hitting percentage in the win.
In the day’s opening win over Austin Peay, DeBell had 15 kills and 14 digs while Leon had 12 kills and five blocks to help on the defensive end.
The key set for the Herd came in the second set when Marshall grinded out a 30-28 win that pushed Marshall to a 2-0 advantage.
After Austin Peay won the third set, Marshall was dominant in the fourth set, earning an easy 25-16 win to end the match.
On Friday night, Marshall battled against SEC foe Alabama, who made the trip to Huntington for the event.
The Herd won the first set, 27-25, after a furious rally and appeared on its way to take a 2-0 lead, but the Crimson Tide rallied for a 25-23 win that took the momentum away from Marshall.
Alabama proved to be tougher down the stretch in each of the third and fourth sets, earning a 25-21 win in the third before closing it out with a 25-19 win in the fourth.
McElhaney led the Herd with 16 kills in that match while DeBell added 14. Montague also had 10 kills and a team-best .429 hitting percentage in the loss.
Marshall is off until next weekend when the Herd travels to Dayton for the Wright State Invitational.
The Herd takes on DePaul at 4 p.m. on Friday before meeting the host Wright State and Ball State on Saturday.
