IRVING, Texas – Marshall University student-athletes Angelica Di Marzio and Jordyn O’Dell made the Conference USA Swimming and Diving All-Academic team Thursday.
The six-member squad was selected by a vote of the league’s academic advisers. To qualify for nomination to the team, student-athletes must have achieved at least a 3.2 cumulative grade point average and serve as a key competitor of their respective team.
Di Marzio is a three-time member of the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll as well as a three-time recipient of the C-USA Academic Medal through her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. She has earned a 3.97 GPA while double majoring in accounting and finance. The native of Italy has competed in all nine of Marshall’s meets this season and is ranked 11th in C-USA in the 1650 Freestyle.
Di Marzio also stands fourth, seventh, seventh and 10th all-time at Marshall in the 1000 Freestyle (10:09.69), 1650 Freestyle (16:54.11), 500 Freestyle (4:55.31) and 200 Freestyle (1:51.64), respectively.
O’Dell is a three-time member of the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and is a three-time recipient of the C-USA Academic Medal through her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. She has earned a 3.85 GPA while studying biomedical sciences and has competed in all nine of Marshall’s meets this season.
O’Dell is ranked second among all C-USA competitors in the 50 Backstroke (25.48), 4th in the 200 Backstroke (2:00.55) and 9th in the 100 Backstroke (55.69). She is the school record holder in the 200 Backstroke (1:58.45), third all-time in the 100 Backstroke (54.54) and seventh All-Time in the 100 Butterfly (55.99).
BASEBALL: Marshall baseball returns to action Friday in Wilmington, North Carolina, at the Hughes Bros. Challenge hosted by UNCW at Brooks Field.
Marshall (0-3) is scheduled to play four games, with the first set for Friday at noon against the Butler Bulldogs.
The Thundering Herd will play two games Saturday, with the first coming at 10 a.m. against Bowling Green. Marshall will then face the hosts UNCW twice, first Saturday at 6 p.m. followed by a weekend finale Sunday at 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL: The Marshall softball team returns to the road for the third-straight week, playing in the Dr. Bobbie Bailey Memorial Tournament, hosted by Kennesaw State, Friday through Sunday.
The Thundering Herd will take on Kennesaw State (8-1), East Tennessee State (3-6) and Rhode Island (3-5).
Marshall enters the weekend with a 5-3 overall record.