HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s swimming and diving program has been named to the Scholar All-America list by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association for the fifth consecutive year.
“We are really proud of this team and the resilience they’ve shown through the semester,” Marshall head coach Ian Walsh said. “These women continue to thrive in the pool, on the boards and in the classroom. With the unorthodox end to our spring semester there were many unique opportunities for our athletes to utilize the Credit/No Credit option. However, very few went that direction and embraced the challenge, as they always do, and rose to the occasion.
“I am so grateful for our exceptional academic support staff and how they’ve been the guiding light while we ventured through uncharted waters here at Marshall.”
The Herd swimming and diving squad finished with 11 student-athletes achieving a 4.0 grade point average and the 20 student-athletes combining to maintain a 3.2 GPA. The CSCAA recognizes teams with the Scholar All-America Award for achieving a team GPA of 3.0 or higher.