HUNTINGTON — Marshall did exactly what it needed to do Wednesday night.
The Thundering Herd excelled on both ends early, using a 14-2 spurt in the first half to jump to a lead and never look back in disposing of NAIA member Bluefield, 100-57, in front of 3,738 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“It was a good ballgame,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We got to play everybody. We’ve still got to get to where we make threes.”
From the start, defense led Marshall (6-3) as the Herd put the game away early against the visiting Rams.
In all, the Herd finished with 13 blocks on the night while keeping Bluefield to just 28 percent shooting in the game, which was their best defensive effort on the season.
Marshall’s defensive presence down low forced the Rams to stick to the outside and the length of the Herd disrupted shots as Bluefield hit just seven of 40 3-point attempts.
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey led the Herd with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Obinna Anochili-Killen added 12 points, seven blocks and six rebounds in the win.
Both were pivotal in a late first-half effort that saw the Herd take a 47-27 lead to the locker room following Kinsey’s pull-up jumper off a screen-and-roll just before the halftime buzzer.
“I think we played real solid on defense in the first half, which created our offense,” Kinsey said. “We had the ball flowing. Coach Dan has been pushing us to space the floor and we’ve been playing with a lot better spacing as a unit.”
Marshall never trailed in the game, jumping out to an 8-2 lead quickly as Darius George blocks led to buckets by Killen on the other end.
“Darius’ two blocks definitely set the tone,” Kinsey said. “I think we picked that up and just let our defense roll off of that, which created our offense. That’s what we always try to do — let defense create offense. I think we did that well today.”
Following Marshall’s early surge, Bluefield’s Jermiah Jenkins scored five straight before a 3-pointer by Brandon Shields tied the game at 10.
The next time Bluefield would score, however, the game would be a double-digit affair to stay as the Rams’ offense saw Marshall block seven shots in the first eight minutes of the game, which slowed the Bluefield guards from attacking the rim.
Marshall scored 11 straight during a 14-2 run capped by a Kinsey 3-pointer that gave the Herd a comfortable lead and allowed D’Antoni to sub freely the rest of the way.
Bluefield (8-3) was playing the game as an exhibition. The Rams were led by Jenkins’ 20 points. He was the lone Bluefield player in double figures.
The Herd also got 12 points from Aymeric Toussaint, which led the Herd to a 51-point effort off the bench.
D’Antoni made a lineup switch against Duquesne, which resulted in a slow start in finishing offensively, but the Herd found its groove late for a 72-71 win after the rhythm started to be built.
On Wednesday, the Herd started finishing shots from the inside while getting the shots they wanted from the outside. Marshall hit just nine of 32 3-point attempts, and D’Antoni said the next step is knocking down the shots because they are the ones he wants the team to take.
“I swear, it looks like we are shooting the perfect shot and we miss it,” D’Antoni said.
Marshall returns to action Saturday as the Herd hits the road to take on Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m.