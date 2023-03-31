The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Marshall baseball team spread the wealth Friday evening in the series opener with Louisiana-Monroe, earning a 13-6 victory in the series opener at the Warhawks’ Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana.

In a win that snapped a three-game skid, Herd pitcher Patrick Copen earned his second consecutive victory and showed why he was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week, following up his dominant performance at Old Dominion a week ago with another quality start Friday night.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

