HUNTINGTON -- The seventh-ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team takes on new Conference USA member Coastal Carolina at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hoops Family Field.
The Thundering Herd enters the match at 1-1-0 overall and the Chanticleers come in at 0-1-1. This will be Marshall’s first league match of the season. Coastal Carolina is 0-0-1 in conference action after playing to a 0-0 draw against No. 14 Kentucky to open the season.
The Herd, which opened the season with a victory over No. 21 James Madison, followed by a 3-2 loss at Virginia Tech, is led by senior Victor Dias, who was named Conference USA player of the week last week. Against JMU, Dias scored twice and had two assists. Dias scored again against Virginia Tech. He leads the team, the league and the NCAA in points scored with eight and points per game (4.00).
The Chanticleers begin its first season in Conference USA for men’s soccer. Coastal Carolina was ranked No. 25 in the preseason polls, but slipped out of the top 25 after the opening weekend. The Chanticleers started with the 0-0 draw at home against Kentucky, and then were blanked 1-0 by No. 24 High Point.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
