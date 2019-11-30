HUNTINGTON — No. 11 Marshall (16-2-3) plays at No. 6 Washington (12-7-1) at 8 p.m. Sunday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament.
The Thundering Herd, champion of Conference USA, will be without head coach Chris Grassie and midfielder Pedro Dolabella, whom were suspended by the NCAA because of an administrative error regarding card accumulation.
Grassie is out eight games. Dolabella will miss at least four games or the remainder of the season — whichever is longer between the two.
The winner advances to the quarterfinals vs. the victor from Sunday’s game featuring No. 3 Georgetown and Louisville.