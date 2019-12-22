HUNTINGTON — Northern Iowa never was able to conquer Marshall on the football field, but the Panthers stand a much better chance on the basketball court.
The Thundering Herd (5-6) plays at Northern Iowa (10-1) at 2 p.m. Sunday in a men’s college basketball game. UNI is receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25, currently sitting at 28.
Marshall was always favored when the teams met in the NCAA Division I-AA football playoffs and the Herd triumphed both times, 41-13 in the 1991 quarterfinals and 31-14 in the 1996 semifinals. Taking down Northern Iowa in basketball figures to be a greater challenge.
The Panthers, whose lone loss was 60-55 to West Virginia Nov. 26 in Cancun, Mexico, own some impressive victories. Northern Iowa opened with a 58-53 victory over Conference USA’s Old Dominion, defeated South Carolina 78-72 in Cancun, and beat a ranked Colorado team 79-76 on Dec. 10. The Panthers are coming off an 82-58 rout of Grand Canyon in Phoenix.
Northern Iowa is 6-0 at home.
“They’re a good team,” said Marshall center Iran Bennett, who scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds Thursday in Marshall’s 90-72 victory over Eastern Kentucky. “We have to get back to work and prepare for them.”
The Panthers outscore opponents by an average of 76.8 to 62.2. A.J. Green, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, leads the Panthers in scoring at 15.9 points per game. Trae Berhow, a 6-5 junior guard, scores 14.8 per contest.
Marshall displays balanced scoring, with four players averaging in double figures. Taevion Kinsey scores 14.1 point per game, followed by Jarrod West at 14.0, Bennett at 10.8 and Andy Taylor at 10.5.