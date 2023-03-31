The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — There’s little doubt that Marshall football coach Charles Huff liked his team’s effort on the second practice of spring more than the first.

Now after two days away from the field, they’ll return to cap the first week of spring ball with a Saturday practice that will test their retention of skills and attention to detail after a couple days of film study in place of an on-field practice Friday.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

