HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University women’s tennis standouts Daniela Dankanych and Anna Smith will play in the ITA Atlantic Regional scheduled Friday through Tuesday in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Dankanych will take on Radford's Drousile Dzeubou in the first round. The winner meets Annie Clark of Virginia Tech or Micaela Ode of Liberty. Smith will play Alesya Yakubovich of Old Dominion.
In doubles, Dankanych and Smith will play either Paola Delgado/Noumea Witmus of Virginia Commonwealth, or Daria Afanasyeva/Daniela Voloh of James Madison.
Volleyball
HUNTINGTON -- The Marshall volleyball team travels to UTEP for a Conference USA match against the Miners at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Thundering Herd enters the match at 12-8 overall and 3-4 in conference. The Miners come in at 9-11 and 2-5 in league play.
Softball
HUNTINGTON -- Marshall pitching coach Maddie Holub will be inducted into the Fort Hays State Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Holub was an all-around star for the Tigers from 2010-13 and became the first pitcher in NCAA Division II history to throw perfect games in back-to-back starts.