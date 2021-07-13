CHARLESTON — Marshall and West Virginia. West Virginia and Marshall.
Oftentimes, people feel strongly enough about their respective school that they don’t want to see them even listed in the same sentence.
Yet, as The Basketball Tournament was announced earlier this year, the two passionate fan bases were forced to come together for at least a moment.
Herd That — the Marshall-based team — and Best Virginia — the WVU alumni team — were serving as co-hosts for the West Virginia Regional of TBT 2021.
That meant the state’s two in-state institutions got the chance to bring their fan bases together for a major event at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center which showcases West Virginia’s passion and basketball heritage.
For Herd That general manager Jon Elmore, it meant a chance to play in front of his hometown fans — something he wasn’t sure would ever happen again.
“It’s just really exciting to get to lace them up in Charleston again,” Elmore said. “Whether it’s Herd That or Best Virginia, we’re all playing in a high-level basketball tournament and it’s going to bring a lot of publicity and exposure and entertainment to the state and Charleston.”
Elmore has had some shining moments at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Elmore poured in 31 points in one quarter for George Washington during the Class AAA quarterfinals in 2014, finishing with 40 that day.
Following that game, Elmore went on to break Marshall and Conference USA records in his collegiate career with the Herd.
Elmore knows the same feeling is there for many of Best Virginia’s players, too, as they prepare for TBT.
Many of those players have appeared in several games representing West Virginia in front of fans in the state’s capital city, making this week extra special.
“All of us have had memorable games in that building,” Elmore said. “This week, the focus is obviously on getting that ($1 million) prize money, but there will be a nostalgic feel to it, too, which makes us just want to put on for our state that much more.”
The interesting thing about both teams is that the styles couldn’t be any more different.
Herd That will use the D’Antoni system of play, which is predicated off quick ball movement, pick-and-roll execution and tempo.
Best Virginia’s staple is its toughness and physical play — especially on the defensive end of the floor where the team embodies the feel of West Virginia coach Bob Huggins.
In addition to their style of play, there is an entertainment value to TBT and no two teams have been more entertaining on the social media side of the event than Herd That and Best Virginia.
“We all love that we are putting our brands on the national stage,” Elmore said.
They have, at times, even used their rivalry to spark some interest with Herd That’s Ot Elmore and Best Virginia general manager and player John Flowers consistently going at each other.
Despite their differences, Jon Elmore said the two sides share a respect and friendships off the court, which have grown over the years since their playing days within the Mountain State.
This year, with each serving as co-hosts, they have leaned on each other more than ever to make sure everything is in place to create an event that everyone will remember.
“We talk quite a bit because everyone has gone through the same thing with TBT,” Elmore said. “From forming a roster to training camp and how we’re doing fundraising, there’s a ton of behind-the-scenes work that goes into each TBT team and we’ve got a good relationship with them.
“I know everyone thinks it’s just rivalry — hate each other, this and that — but we all get along well. It’s all good fun.”
That good feeling between the two may stay the course for this week as TBT gets started, but the two teams are on the same side of the bracket, which could mean a matchup in Charleston next Wednesday.
Should that happen, will that friendly tone continue?
“C’mon now,” Elmore said laughing. “Everyone is hoping for that matchup. That’s something no one in the state would want to miss.”