Herd That’s Stevie Browning reacts after knocking down a shot against Team 23 on July 19 at the Charleston Coliseum during The Basketball Tournament’s West Virginia Regional. Browning has decided to sign with an agent in hopes of resuming his professional career overseas.

 BEN SOLOMON | The Basketball Tournament

CHARLESTON - Those Marshall fans wanting to experience a little Sun Belt flavor can do so early at The Basketball Tournament this weekend.

It will be a Marshall-vs.-James Madison feel on Sunday evening as Herd That - the Marshall-based team - takes on Founding Fathers - the James Madison-based team - in the first round at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

