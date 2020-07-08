HUNTINGTON — Herd That’s players are focused on a $1 million prize in The Basketball Tournament and the respect that comes with it.
But to continue their quest for the money, they have to top The Money Team at 2 p.m. Thursday in a game showing on ESPN.
The Money Team features a wealth of professional experience and size, which made them the No. 7 seed in the tournament and a dark-horse favorite in some eyes.
However, Herd That said after their 80-65 opening round win over Peoria All-Stars that they aren’t backing down from any challenge.
“We’re going to make you beat us,” Herd That guard Jon Elmore said. “With the style we play, we’re going to stay aggressive and get to our spots.”
Herd That’s style of play features no set plays, which means that even though The Money Team was able to see what they were doing, per se, in the opening round win over Peoria All-Stars, that doesn’t mean there is a set agenda in place for their offensive game.
For Herd That, it is about spacing and adjustments, and finding the open player on rotations.
The premise is that the basketball can move quicker than defenders can react, which is a firm extension of Mike and Dan D’Antoni’s concept of an “athletic ball.”
Such was evident in the first round win over Peoria All-Stars when Herd That had 22 assists to only 12 turnovers.
With former NBA players on the roster, The Money Team features much more experience and talent than Peoria, but the goal for Herd That is to do what it does, which is get out in transition and take advantage of odd-man situations against a team that features a frontcourt-heavy lineup.
Herd That has several pieces in the frontcourt who can also create mismatch problems, such as Ryan Luther extending outside or the athleticism of Zach Smith and JaCorey Williams to beat The Money Team’s bigs down the floor.
Chris Cokley, who was relatively quiet in the first-round win over Peoria, will also play a key role on Thursday as a physical presence down low on the glass.
The Money Team features players such as NBA veteran Willie Reed, former NBA Draft pick Nick Johnson from Arizona and a wealth of other well-knowns, including Gonzaga’s Kyle Wiltjer and Washington’s Tony Wroten. More locally, West Virginia’s Devin Williams is also listed on the roster.
While all of those players have seen time at bigger programs, Herd That guard and general manager Ot Elmore said the talent level of his team stacks up and the chemistry his team has built is an X-factor.
“People talk about talent,” Ot Elmore said. “Yeah, they’ve got a lot of talent, but we’ve got a lot of talent, too. I think people sleep on this guy right here (JaCorey Williams). He was Player of the Year in Conference USA on a top-25 team that won a game in the NCAA Tournament. This guy right here (Jon Elmore) is the only guy in college basketball to score 2,500 points and have 750 assists. ...
“The talent disparity is not as great as people want to make it out to be. I’ll rock with my guys any day of the week.”
The winner of Thursday’s 2 p.m. matchup meets the winner of the Overseas Elite/Armored Athlete contest, which is also on Thursday.