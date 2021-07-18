CHARLESTON — Jon Elmore said he thinks his third-seeded Herd That team has the athleticism to match up well with No. 6 seed Team 23.
The two teams of former college basketball players clash at 7 p.m. Monday in The Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The victor advances to the third round of the winner-takes-all event, which features a $1 million prize.
Elmore, a former Marshall University star, said his teammate and brother, Ot, expressed the team’s philosophy well.
“Like Ot says, we don’t switch up for anybody,” Elmore said. “We’re going to play our style of play. You just have to counter that. They have length and athleticism, but we have a lot of length and might have more athleticism.”
Third-seeded Herd That won its first-round game over No. 13 seed Team DRC 85-76 as Jacory Williams scored 23 points and Jon Elmore 21. Team 23 swamped the Georgia Kingz 91-64 in the first round.
Herd That used depth to its advantage against Team DRC, deploying six reserves to its opponent’s three. While Team DRC’s bench outscored Herd That’s 29-27, Herd That’s bench built a 17-9 rebounding advantage and used fresh legs to wear down Team DRC.
“We’re a lot deeper this year,” Elmore said. “I’m excited for the next round. All our guys have a great attitude, whether they’re playing four minutes or 40 minutes. That takes a lot of professionalism to buy in. Everybody wants to be the star. Everybody wants to score 30 and be the face of the team, but when you have a team pulling on the rope together, rooting for each other, it’s hard to beat.”
Elmore jammed his right wrist during a fall early in Saturday’s game, but said the injury was minor and that he played better after hurting himself. He said the injury won’t be a problem Monday, joking that maybe he should hurt it again. Elmore continued to show his sense of humor when asked about Team DRC’s 13-1 run to make the game close late.
“I don’t know what would have happened if we lost the first game,” Elmore said. “I live here, so I’d have had to hear about that forever.”
Elmore said he plans to win, but knows the competition will be stiff. He said Herd That will need to continue playing as a team and not a group of talented individuals.
“All our guys were phenomenal, professionals on and off the court,” Elmore said of the tournament opener and practices before it. “They came here to work, came here for business. Our goal is to win the million dollars.”
As Herd That pulled away Saturday, Elmore said the players stayed focused.
“Our goal was to get easy baskets and not take tough shots,” Elmore said. “We did a good job getting into our flow and putting guys in good positions.”
Elmore and Herd That are known for their 3-point-shooting prowess, but the team made just 4 of 15 — 4 of 6 by Elmore — against Team DRC. Herd That compensated in other ways, scoring 48 points in the paint and 18 on second-chance points. Team DRC scored 30 in the paint and merely eight off second chances.
“We had a couple of bad possessions and they got hot,” Elmore said. “We stuck to the script and got some open shots. We didn’t shoot the three great, but the way we play, we’re going to be tough to guard.”