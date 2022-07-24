CHARLESTON – Herd That has always been known as a team that makes its living from the outside.
On Sunday night, Herd That showed it could switch it up when needed and work inside-out.
James Kelly took a feed from Justin Johnson and buried a 3-pointer to complete Herd That’s 77-71 win over Founding Fathers at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Sunday night.
“It just brought back memories…,” Kelly said. “Just being back together is a great feeling, but adding the fans to it, just made it even better.”
Johnson, a former Western Kentucky standout and rival of Marshall’s, shined in his first action with Herd That, scoring a team-high 17 points. However, his two assists proved to be the biggest plays of the game.
Johnson scored the first basket of the Elam Ending format in the post, which forced Founding Fathers to help down on him in the post on the next possession.
On Herd That’s next offensive possession, Johnson recognized the switch and made a cross-court pass to Cameron Young, who knocked down an open 3-pointer to produce a lead.
With momentum, Herd That got the defensive stop it needed when Jon Elmore ripped the ball from Founding Fathers’ leader Ron Curry, which led to the transition opportunity and scramble that ended with Kelly’s game-winner.
“It’s a matter of making plays and getting stops when it counts,” Elmore said. “In the Elam Ending, the game picks up intensity-wise, physicality-wise and it’s basically whoever plays the hardest is going to win.
Johnson got the ball and was swarmed, which left Kelly all alone in the corner in front of Marshall’s bench. Once it went through, Kelly was mobbed by teammates, who then went to the bracket sitting courtside to put their name into the next round.
Prior to Elmore’s steal, Curry had torched Herd That throughout the night, hitting shot after shot to keep Founding Fathers in the game. He finished with a game-high 27 points while knocking down six 3-pointers.
“Oh, he was cookin’,” Herd That guard Stevie Browning said. “We let him get going early and he got that rhythm. It felt like everything that was going up – whether it was open, whether it was a contested step-back – it didn’t matter what it was, it felt like it was going in.”
Elmore overcame a tough shooting night to make the game’s biggest defensive play.
His first field goal of the game came with 3:16 in the third quarter during an 8-0 run in which Herd That turned a one-point lead into a nine-point advantage with Johnson providing the other five points around Elmore’s 3-pointer.
Herd That came out of the gates quickly against Founding Fathers, using the home crowd and a little smack talk from Stevie Browning to get out to a 13-2 advantage.
“In the TBT, we’ve had a reputation of coming out a little slow, so I figured I might as well make it chippy, talk a lot, get everybody going to where we had to play hard,” Browning said. “That started on the defensive end.”
Founding Fathers never wavered, however, using a tough defense to fuel a late first-quarter surge that left the game tied at 18 after one quarter.
Herd That had opportunities to distance the game, but could not take advantage of its chances at the foul line, hitting just 16 of 31 attempts.
In addition to Johnson and Kelly, Young finished with 12 points and Ryan Taylor added 11 points in the win.
With the win, Herd That advances to Tuesday night’s regional semifinal, which will be an 8 p.m. matchup.