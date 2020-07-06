COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Herd That, one thing that Sunday’s opening round win proved is that the team is unique and they are going to succeed their way, critics be damned.
In the world of sports, unique gets noticed and Herd That got the nation’s notice when it led off Sunday’s action with the 80-65 win over Peoria All-Stars with a barrage of 3-pointers and high-flying dunks that are befitting the D’Antoni style.
At a time when the nation was looking for a bit of normalcy, Herd That became the poster for normal.
These were a bunch of normal-looking dudes who were doing extraordinary things in their opportunity on the court, and the nation embraced that.
On Sunday, the embodiment of that unique look and swagger was guard Ot Elmore, who is also the team’s general manager.
Ot Elmore, the older brother of standout guard Jon Elmore, looks like he’s got next in the YMCA pick-up game, but it took him less than five seconds to show why he’s the perfect guy to help cultivate the buzz around Herd That.
As soon as the opening tip fell into Stevie Browning’s hands, Browning found Elmore on the wing and the former Herd guard unconsciously fired a 23-footer to get the scoring started.
Later, he added consecutive 3-pointers — one off a fast break and another off an offensive rebound to forge Herd That to its largest lead in the contest at 19.
Following his third 3-pointer of the first half, Ot Elmore took a sniper’s stance in response to someone yelling ‘Bang’ in a photograph captured by TBT photographer Ben Solomon that symbolized the fun that Herd That has on the court.
“We’re just out there having fun,” Elmore said. “It’s a great group of guys and yeah, it’s just a lot of fun. You’re missing out if you can’t hear some of the stuff we’re saying on ESPN.”
The Basketball Tournament’s twitter handle seized the opportunity to show exactly the uniqueness of the tournament, as well.
“Ot Elmore is the basketball hero we all needed today,” the TBT account tweeted, which was followed by a groundswell of response.
FanDuel, which has partnered with TBT for fantasy games during the tournament, then followed suit.
“Ot Elmore might be our new favorite player,” the FanDuel account said.
As hashtags such as “OtBod” and “OtIsHot” started to circulate, so did the number of people jumping on the Herd That bandwagon.
TBT announcer Tim Scarborough said that Elmore had the “body of a YMCA player but the man can ball.”
Michigan reporter Brandon Champion may have had the line of the day, however, when discussing Ot Elmore.
“Ot Elmore looks like the unassuming balding due who wrecks everyone in Sunday Night men’s eague and then crushes a stuffed crust pie and a sixer of Natty Light after the game,” Champion said.
Ot Elmore clarified his celebration beverage of choice in the post-game press conference.
“I also want to shout-out TBT sponsor E&J (brandy),” Ot Elmore said. “There might be a lot of that drank tonight. We’re going to enjoy today and probably not be able to practice tomorrow, but the next couple of days, we’ll be ready.”
It was the latest statement — both verbal and by action — that Ot Elmore made on Sunday that shows what exactly makes Herd That a fan favorite as play moves to the Round of 16 with their next matchup on Thursday at 2 p.m. against The Money Team, which is funded by Floyd Mayweather.
On Sunday, Herd That brought a little bit of fun back to sports in a year where that fun has been taken away by COVID-19.
Elmore and his Herd That teammates know that the chips are against them for $1 million, but they believe their chemistry and mixture of fun, excitement, 3-point ability and athleticism in the front-court is a recipe that makes them as likely as anyone to win.
As they see it, all they have to do is string together four wins, and play loose because they really have nothing to lose.
After all, shooters shoot, right?