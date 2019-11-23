HUNTINGTON – The 11th-ranked Marshall University men's soccer team entertains West Virginia University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The game at Hoops Family Field is sold out.

The Thundering Herd enters with an overall record of 15-2-3. The Mountaineers come in at 10-8-2.

The game may be viewed live on ESPN3, with Jake Griffith on the call, heard on radio at WMUL 88.1-FM or streamed online at www.marshall.edu/wmul on Stream 1.

The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 15-5-1 and won the last meeting 2-1 on Sept. 15, 2004 in Morgantown.

