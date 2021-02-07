HUNTINGTON – It had been 451 days since Marshall’s volleyball team had a home match.
On Sunday, that streak ended and the Herd wasn’t about to let the opportunity to play in front of its fans slip by.
After looking dominant early, Marshall overcame a difficult third set to finish off Charlotte in a four-set victory in the home and Conference USA opener on Sunday at Cam Henderson Center.
“Any win – however pretty or ugly it is – we will take it and we take it with pride,” Marshall volleyball coach Ari Aganus said. “That Charlotte team is amazing.”
Marshall jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match, but Charlotte stormed back with a 25-16 win in the third set and led 15-12 in the fourth to have all the momentum.
It was at that point when Marshall looked to senior outside hitter Ciara DeBell, a preseason All-Conference USA selection, to take control.
DeBell emphatically put away a kill to start a string of five consecutive points for the Herd. Then, with the match tied at 23, it was DeBell who put the finishing touches on the win with a pair of kills to close out a 25-23 win in the fourth set.
The senior from Ocala, Florida, finished with 16 kills and 15 digs in the match while having only two attack errors in 41 attempts.
“We had a really steady first two sets and I think going into the third set, we got a little comfortable, which we shouldn’t have done,” DeBell said. “Charlotte really showed out that third set, and they showed out that fourth set, too. We just really needed to minimize errors and pick up more things – just the fundamentals we had in the first two sets.”
Aganus said that, with the match on the line, she and setter Sydney Lostumo (47 assists) spoke about the plan to overcome the deficit and finish out the win.
“I looked at Sydney (Lostumo) – our setter – and said, ‘We’ve just got to go with that,’” Aganus said of feeding DeBell on the outside. “We know that she’s one of our best hitters, we know that she’s going to come through clutch.”
Lostumo did a solid job of moving the ball around to keep Charlotte’s defensive efforts off-balance in the match, as evidenced by the 49ers only having seven total team blocks in four sets.
While Lostumo and DeBell finished off the match, it was the play of middle blocker Macy McElhaney (15 kills, seven blocks) that set the tone early as Marshall looked dominant after 25-17 and 25-20 wins in the first two sets.
McElhaney’s presence was felt early as she had four kills and four blocks in the first set, including two in the final few points.
That execution in both facets got Charlotte out of sorts within its system as the 49ers could not focus on DeBell defensively, nor get hitters Sydney Rowan and Emani Foster into a groove early. Charlotte had 19 attack errors in the first two sets combined.
“To be able to rely on a middle, knowing we can get her the ball as much as possible because she’s so good and so versatile is huge,” Aganus said. “It’s hard to defend.”
McElhaney said the key was Marshall having fun and playing its game, which led to pressure for the 49ers.
“Ari mentioned something today that we all have been jelling as a team really well, and I think we showed that through the first, second and last set,” McElhaney said. “The third set, everybody kind of broke off, but the fourth set, we got it back together. It was really easy and when we’re having fun jelling like that, it makes everything 10 times simpler to play.”
For the transfer from West Virginia, it was her first match at Cam Henderson Center – one that she’s waited on for an entire year.
“It was so much fun, so fantastic,” McElhaney said. “It was everything I thought it would be and so much more.”
Marshall will not have to wait long for its next home match. The Herd returns to Cam Henderson Center at 1 p.m. on Monday in the finale of its two-game series with Charlotte.