HUNTINGTON — Eight runners, including former Winfield High School star Kalei Jordan, signed with Marshall University track and cross country on Thursday.
“We have some great talent coming in,” assistant coach Caleb Bowen said. “Coach Small and I are really excited where the program is headed. Both in cross country in the fall and on the track side, we added some great depth and athletes who really impressed us.”
Jordan recorded four top-three finishes in the West Virginia Secondary School Athletic Association Outdoor State Track Championships in the 800-meter run and 1,600 meters. She was part of the 2018 4x400 state championship team and also is a two-time podium finisher at the state championships in the long jump. Jordan holds top times of 2:21.68 in the 800, 5:18.30 in the 1,600, and 19:59.50 in cross country.
“We believe we could have one of the best cross country teams Marshall has ever had, especially the women’s team,” Bowen said. “We’re going to be very competitive and we’re very excited.”
The class includes one men’s cross country signee and seven women to run both cross country in the fall and compete in distance events in the winter and spring track seasons.
Two of the recruits join the Thundering Herd as transfers, including one post-graduate enrollee with one year of eligibility remaining.
Below is a list of the seven athletes joining Jordan in the signing class:
Kent Bee, Ritchie Country High School, Harrisville, West Virginia
As a senior in 2019, Bee was first-team all-state in cross country and is a two-time state meet qualifier. Bee also is a two-time state track meet qualifier in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, holds a 5K personal record of 16:38.06, a 3,200 PR of 9:57.51, and a 1,600 best time of 4:35.84.
Chaysie Barnes, Frankfort (West Virginia) High School
Barnes is a two-time qualifier for the state cross country meet and finished 13th in 2019. She is a two-time state meet qualifier in the outdoor 4x800, and holds personal bests of 20:47.46 in the 5,000 in cross country.
Haley Bolt, Piedmont College/Lambert High School, Suwanee, Georgia
Bolt joins the program as a post-graduate transfer from Piedmont College and will study in the Marshall University Forensic Science Graduate Program. She is the Piedmont College record holder in the 10,000 with a time of 42:49.08 and is a two-time All-USA South runner in cross country. Bolt ran a 5,000 personal record of 19:53.84.
Tori Dotson, Rockcastle County High School, Mount Vernon, Kentucky
Dotson comes to Marshall as one of the more decorated women’s distance recruits in school historym having won 13 state championships in cross country and track and field. Dotson won the 2017 Kentucky cross country title and won the state indoor 800 championship all four years of her high school career. She won the state indoor 1,600 three times and her personal record is 2:12.70 in the 800 was set at the 2020 Marshall University High School Invitational, which also is the meet record, and was ranked 23rd in the nation. Dotson set personal records of 18:53 in cross country and 5:16.13 in the mile.
Kyleigh Edwards, University of Wisconsin/Fairfield Christian Academy, Lancaster, Ohio
Edwards joins the program as a transfer from the University of Wisconsin, where in 2019 she had a best finish of 21st with a time of 18:19.48 at the Loyola Lakefront Invitational 5K, Edwards competed as a freshman in 2017-18 at Hillsdale College, finishing 13th overall at the Greater Louisville Classic and placing fifth or better in each 3,000-meter race in which she competed. A high school standout at Fairfield Christian Academy, Dotson finished third overall at the Ohio High School Athletic Association cross country championships as a junior and earned a runner-up finish her senior year. Edwards competed in the two-mile at the New Balance Nationals Indoor and Outdoor meets as a senior, finishing seventh and eighth, respectively. She won the 3,200 at the 2017 outdoor state meet.
Cari Hively, Herbert Hoover High School, Elkview, West Virginia
Barnes is a two-time qualifier for the WVSSAC cross country meet and is a two-time all-Region honoree in cross country. She is a three-time All-Cardinal Conference member in outdoor track and set personal records of 6:03.70 in the 1600, 12:41.11 in the 3200, and 19:57.57 in cross country.
Mackenzie Stanley, Fairmont (West Virginia) Senior High School.
Stanley is a four-time qualifier for the WVSSAC cross country meet, recording a ninth-place finish in 2019. She competed at the 2019 Footlocker Regional Championships and is a three-time state meet qualifier in the outdoor 800 and 1,600 races. Stanley set personal bests of 2:27.98 in the 800, 5:23.05 in the 1,600, and 20:25.65 in cross country.