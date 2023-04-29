The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

No former Marshall football players were taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, but at least three will have a chance to prove themselves in the league after signing undrafted free agent deals at the conclusion of the draft.

Running back Khalan Laborn, who spent his final college season with the Thundering Herd, signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and linebacker Abraham Beauplan, a staple in the Herd defense in recent years, signed with the Minnesota Vikings Saturday evening.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

