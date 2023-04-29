No former Marshall football players were taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, but at least three will have a chance to prove themselves in the league after signing undrafted free agent deals at the conclusion of the draft.
Running back Khalan Laborn, who spent his final college season with the Thundering Herd, signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and linebacker Abraham Beauplan, a staple in the Herd defense in recent years, signed with the Minnesota Vikings Saturday evening.
Safety Isaiah Norman was the third Herd player to get his chance in the NFL Saturday night, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are fresh off a Super Bowl victory.
Laborn came to Marshall after two years away from football and put up one of the best statistical seasons for a running back in program history, rushing for more than 1,500 yards while leading the Sun Belt Conference in that category as well as rushing touchdowns.
In each of the first seven games of his Marshall career, he rushed for at least one touchdown and 100 or more yards, which included 150-plus yards performances against Gardner-Webb and at Notre Dame. He fumbled only twice on 302 carries.
The running back group in San Francisco, though, is loaded with talent. The Niners acquired Christian McCaffrey in the middle of last season and Elijah Mitchell is also down by the bay.
Laborn is one of two former Sun Belt players to end up with the 49ers after the draft, joining South Alabama cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., who was selected 155th overall in the fifth round.
Beauplan joins the Vikings after finishing third on the Herd in tackles a season ago. The senior made 66 stops, including 6.5 tackles for loss to go with a sack, a forced fumble, three pass breakups and six quarterback hurries during his final season in Huntington.
Norman was another one-and-done in Huntington, transferring from Austin Peay to play his final season with the Herd, and he made the most of it, appearing in nine games with seven starts. He made 23 tackles, was credited with a quarterback hurry and recovered one fumble.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
