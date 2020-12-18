HUNTINGTON — There’s plenty for UAB and Marshall to be pleased with as they get set for Friday’s 7 p.m. Conference USA Championship at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Both teams overcame difficult scenarios throughout the year to advance to the title game during a year in which some of the biggest opponents were those not seen.
That doesn’t change the mindset going into the game, however.
This is still football, and players want to compete.
All it took was just one question about the pride of making the Conference USA Championship game for Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett to get his competitive juices going.
“You don’t get no pat on the back for just making it to the game,” Beckett said. “They ain’t giving a ring for second place, so for us, we’re here, but that’s only half the job.”
For Marshall (7-1, 4-1 C-USA), the appearance in the Conference USA Championship is the first since the program’s lone C-USA title in 2014, which makes the unit hungry.
As Beckett explained, though, he knows the Herd will face a UAB squad that is just as hungry, too — especially after being blown out in this game last year by Florida Atlantic.
“They’re trying to get their get-back from last year,” Beckett said. “I know if I was in their shoes, I’d be riled up — we done made it back to where we’re supposed to be, so let’s go finish. I know they’re over there preaching that.”
UAB head coach Bill Clark confirmed discussing that feeling last year when his team made the title game, but did not put forth its best effort in that 49-6 loss.
“If you’re just happy to be in the championship, it’s not going to go well...,” Clark said. “That experience is something we use. You’d better be hungry. You’re going to play a great team. Experience is a great teacher, and it’s something we can talk about.”
Both Clark and Marshall head coach Doc Holliday built their programs on the same principles with toughness being at the core of those attributes.
Toughness has taken on a new meaning in 2020, however, with teams not only battling injuries and opposition, but contact tracing and COVID-19.
Moreso than ever, discipline off the field has been as integral as production on it, and both Clark and Holliday praised their teams for enduring the adversity that precedes Friday night’s 7 p.m. Conference USA Championship at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Before talking any about Friday’s game, Holliday acknowledged the poise the teams have had to make it to this point.
“These kids have gone through an awful lot,” Holliday said. “I hear some people, at times, talk about how there should be an asterisk besides this championship game...Let me just say this to you: there shouldn’t be an asterisk, there should be a star for what these kids have had to go through.
“I don’t think people out there understand — I know Bill feels the same way I do, I’m sure — what these kids have had to go through to get to this point. The tests, the summers — these kids for us have not been off campus since May 20.”
While the mental toughness has led each through the rigors of the season, the physical toughness is what has landed each as division champions within the league.
Marshall and UAB come in at Nos. 1 and 2 in the league in total defense with each possessing attributes of their defense that are best or among the best in all of college football in certain areas.
The Herd leads college football in scoring defense (11.4 points per game) and is second in FBS in total defense and rushing defense.
UAB (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) is No. 2 nationally in yards per pass attempt while ranking directly behind the Herd in league play in total defense.
The Blazers’ ability to defend the pass is crucial, considering that Marshall quarterback Grant Wells has excelled at throwing the deep ball and connecting with receivers. UAB, however, has allowed just one pass play of 40-plus yards all season.
For both teams, the game will be dictated up front with the job by the offensive lines while trying to establish the run.
UAB’s Spencer Brown and Marshall’s Brenden Knox are in the upper echelon of the league, along with UTSA’s Sincere McCormick, meaning that a physical battle is set to be waged in Huntington on Friday.
Beckett, who noted going up against Knox throughout the year in practice as preparation for a game like Friday, said that Marshall’s defense respects Brown, but their aim is to stop him at all costs.
“We know he’s going to try to keep running his feet, but we’re going to keep running ours, too,” Beckett said. “We ain’t backing away. We know he’s a good back, but we feel like we’re No. 1 for a reason in this conference and throughout the country. We’re not looking to back down from that challenge.”
As Beckett spoke, the adrenaline could also be heard in his voice in relation to the goals of a championship being within the Herd’s grasp.
“Go seize the moment,” Beckett said. “We know they’re not going to give it to us. That’s what makes it even better because we know we’re going to have to go hard and we know we’re going to have to dial in.
“We’re going to have to be perfect. That’s what demanded of this game in the championship.”